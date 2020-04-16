Lawmaker’s office attacked with homemade explosive

An incendiary device went off outside the personal office of a ruling New Democracy lawmaker in Thessaloniki on Wednesday afternoon, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The office is used by MP Anna Efthimiou in her capacity as a lawyer, as her political office has been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the police, the unknown perpetrators placed the device outside the door on the fourth floor of the apartment building, located on Ermou Street.

The blast caused limited damage and a small fire which was put out by the fire service.

No injuries were reported.