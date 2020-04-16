NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Lawmaker’s office attacked with homemade explosive

TAGS: Crime

An incendiary device went off outside the personal office of a ruling New Democracy lawmaker in Thessaloniki on Wednesday afternoon, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The office is used by MP Anna Efthimiou in her capacity as a lawyer, as her political office has been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the police, the unknown perpetrators placed the device outside the door on the fourth floor of the apartment building, located on Ermou Street.

The blast caused limited damage and a small fire which was put out by the fire service.

No injuries were reported.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 