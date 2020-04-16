Warm weather, some rain expected over long Easter weekend

After the wet conditions that prevailed in several parts of Greece in the last 24 hours, the weather improved on Thursday and is expected to remain sunny until Saturday, according to the National Observatory's Meteo weather service.

Daylight highs will range in the mid-to-high 20s Celsius all through Easter Sunday (April 19) and winds will not exceed 6 on the Beaufort scale.

However, scattered rains could return to some regions of the country on Sunday, Meteo said.

