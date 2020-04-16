Vogue Global Conversations discuss present, future of fashion industry

The global fashion industry’s reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic has been swift and highly-pro-active. While companies are donating to pandemic causes, designers are switching production from garments to protective equipment for medical staff and fabric masks for civilians.

In view of communicating the industry’s current efforts as well sharing thoughts about the day after, Vogue has launched its first-ever global conversation series in collaboration with the Vogue Global Network and Vogue Runway.

“We are all united in facing the same questions and challenges,” said Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue US and US artistic director and global content advisor of Condé Nast.

“These conversations are a chance for us to come together, connect, and remind ourselves that we are a global community. I’m looking forward to being informed and inspired by this week’s conversations.”

The discussions are taking place on Zoom, featuring conversations between Vogue editors, designers and fashion industry executives. Topics range from the impact of self-isolation on creativity to the future of brick-and-mortar retail and e-commerce.

The panels are moderated by an international team of Vogue editors including Edward Enninful, the editor in chief of British Vogue; Eugenia de la Torriente, editor in chief of Vogue España; Angelica Cheung, the editor in chief of Vogue China; Emanuele Farneti, the editor in chief of Vogue Italia and L’Uomo Vogue; and Nicole Phelps, the director of Vogue Runway. Guests participating in the panels include Marc Jacobs; Kenneth Ize; Stella McCartney; Gabriela Hearst; Olivier Rousteing, Balmain; Cédric Charbit, Balenciaga; Natacha Ramsay-Levi, Chloé; Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Men’s artistic director and founder of Off-White; Stephanie Phair, Farfetch and British Fashion Council; Remo Ruffini, Moncler; Vittorio Radice, La Rinascente; Pete Nordstrom, Nordstrom; and Pierre-Yves Roussel, Tory Burch.

The discussion series air on Zoom through April 17 at 4 p.m. Athens time.

The four-day series kicked off on April 14 with “The Future of Creativity“, featuring Vogue UK editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Marc Jacobs and Kenneth Ize, followed by “The Future of Sustainability“, featuring Vogue Spain’s Eugenia de la Torriente, Stella McCartney and Gabriela Hearst. On April 15, Cedric Charbit (Balenciaga), designer Olivier Rousteing (Balmain) and designer Natasha Ramsay-Levi (Chloé) discussed the future of fashion shows.



On Thursday, April 16, Vogue China’s Angelica Cheung, Off-White and Louis Vuitton Men’s Virgil Abloh, Farfetch and the British Fashion Council’s Stephanie Phair and Moncler’s Remo Ruffini discuss “The Future of E-Commerce“ at 4 p.m. On Friday, April 17, Vogue Italia’s Emanuele Farneti, Vittorio Radice (La Rinascente), Pete Nordstrom (Nordstrom) and Pierre-Yves Roussel (Tory Burch) will share thoughts on The Future of Brick and Mortar.

Following the discussions, conversations will be available on Vogue US’s YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Vogue Greece is covering the sessions, reporting on each panel’s highlights on vogue.gr.