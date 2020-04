Supermarkets will be open for six hours on Friday while on Saturday they will remain open until the evening. according to the General Secretariat for Commerce and Consumer Protection.

The schedule is as follows:

- Friday: Supermarkets 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; the remaining stores whose operation has not been suspended by state decision until 9 p.m.

- Saturday: All stores are open until 8 p.m.

On Easter Sunday, only bakeries and patisseries will be open.