Coronavirus cases rise to 2,207 with death toll edging up to 105

Greek Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras on Thursday announced 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,207.

The death toll rose to 105 after another three patients who died contracted the virus over the past 24 hours, Tsiodras said.

A total of 69 patients are currently intubated in the intensive care unit of Greek hospitals, Tsiodras said, adding that their average age was 68.

The average age of those who died from the virus was 73, he added.

Addressing the same briefing, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said that over the Orthodox Easter holidays, fines for violation of lockdown will be doubled from 150 to 300s euros. He added that majority of Greeks respecting rules cannot suffer due to a minority disrespecting them.