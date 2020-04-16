Daily lockdown violations under 2,000

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Wednesday recorded just under 2,000 violations of a public lockdown introduced by the government last month to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A total of 1,958 transgressions were recorded, the majority (879) of which were in Attica, followed by 156 in Western Greece, 146 on Crete, 137 in Thessaloniki and 127 in the Peloponnese. In all cases, the offenders were fined 150 euros.

From the measure was imposed on March 23 until Wednesday night, a total of 41,992 violations were recorded by ELAS.

Meanwhile, police said a total of 426 owners or managers of enterprises which opened their doors in contravention of a ban on the operation of non-essential businesses had been arrested since March 12, when the measure was introduced.