Chernobyl fire has not affected Greece, commission says

No radioactivity has been detected in the Greek atmosphere nor are findings of any radiological significance expected, the Greek Atomic Energy Commission (EEAE) said in a new statement regarding a forest fire that took place from April 4 to 14 in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The EEAE said that no changes had been recorded by Greece’s network of radiation measuring stations.

Levels of radioactivity in Greece are monitored on a continuous and systematic basis through the national network of radiation measuring stations, which has been operating since 2000.