The ministries of Religion and Health have extended the closure of all places of worship in Greece through April 28, according to a decision published on Thursday.

The initial measure, which was aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus among congregations of all faiths, foresaw the closure of places of worship until April 20, a day after Greek Orthodox Easter.

Kathimerini understands that the extension is intended to cover not just additional important dates on the Greek Orthodox calendar like the feast day of Saint George on April 23, but also Ramadan, which begins on the same day, among other the holidays marked by different faiths.