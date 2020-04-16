Ellaktor expects revenue boost from planned mall at Pallini

Ellaktor group subsidiary REDS expects to receive annual leasing revenues of 23 million euros from the operation of its Cambas Project at Pallini in eastern Attica.



The 200-million-euro investment on a 315,000-square meter plot, which is not expected to launch operations before 2022, is expected to receive 4,000 visitors a day when it does open.



Its recently approved master plan provides for just 18 percent of the plot to host built structures, while 60 percent will be green spaces and 22 percent will be parking areas.