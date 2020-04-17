Services without congregations

A priest at a Greek Orthodox church in Nea Kios in the northern Peloponnese conducts the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist at the Last Supper late on Wednesday night. The service was broadcast live online as it was conducted without a congregation, following the closure of all places of worship by the government on March 20 as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The ministries of Health and Religion yesterday extended the ban beyond Greek Orthodox Easter on Sunday, through April 28 to cover other major holidays including the feast day of Saint George and the start of Ramadan for Muslims. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]