ATHEX: Minor drop at the end of the trading week

After a mixed session that brought another trading week to an early close, bank stocks managed to drag the benchmark into negative territory during the closing auctions on Thursday, although the great majority of stocks recorded gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 606.75 points, shedding 0.14 percent from Wednesday’s 607.57 points. This was enough to push the benchmark’s weekly result into the red, by 0.09 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.84 percent to 1,459.82 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 1.43 percent.

The banks index declined 2.34 percent, as Piraeus fell 3.38 percent, National parted with 3.31 percent, Eurobank lost 2.19 percent and Alpha eased 1.45 percent. Jumbo slumped 6.97 percent, while Ellaktor rose 5.15 percent.

In total 71 stocks posted gains, 34 took losses and 16 stayed put.

Turnover fell to 46.7 million euros from Wednesday’s 61 million.

The stock market will remain closed on Friday and Monday due to the Easter holidays. It will reopen on Tuesday, April 21.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 1.38 percent to close at 49.12 points.