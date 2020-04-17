Stiffer fines for travel ban violators

The Greek government has doubled fines and included removal or car plates for anyone who travels without reason for Orthodox Easter this weekend.

During the daily briefing on coronavirus developments Thursday, Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias spoke extensively of the great majority of citizens who have observed faithfully the lockdown restrictions, and explained the introduction of additional ones, particularly for Easter.

“One in ten Greeks has said directly or explicitly that they will not follow directions. They do not want to change their habits for one day, as if nothing is going on,” he said.

The stricter controls will go into effect at 9 p.m. on Saturday (April 18) to midnight on Easter Monday (April 20), throughout Greece, and will incur a fine of 300 euros, up from 150 euros so far, while their car plates will be removed temporarily.

The only exception is for people assisting others.

"We cannot have the effort undertaken by the vast majority of the Greek people be undermined by few," Hardalias said.

The next live TV briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in Greece will take place on Easter Monday, April 20, authorities said.

On Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday (April 19), the updates will be provided by written statements.

[ANA-MPA]