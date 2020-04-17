Delphi Forum turned into an online event this June

The organizers of the annual Delphi Economic Forum have announced that, after the postponement of the event at Delphi last month and “in light of the collective effort to fight the coronavirus and the social distancing measures that are in place,” they will deliver this year’s Forum as a digital event.

From Wednesday, June 10 to Friday, June 12, the Delphi Economic Forum will livestream talks from international policy-makers and global thinkers and present online discussions featuring top experts and business leaders.

“We will miss hosting attendees and speakers from all over the world in Delphi this year, but we will be back in offline mode on March 4-7, 2021. We look forward to presenting a relevant agenda on navigating the new normal. More details on the topics and speakers will follow soon,” the organizers said in a statement.

In the meantime, they will continue to livestream “our popular and impactful series of online discussions titled ‘Covid-19: Outlook for an Evolving Situation.’”

