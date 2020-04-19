ELIAMEP to hold debate on Turkey

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) is organizing an online public debate titled “What Is Happening In Turkey?” to take place on Tuesday.



The organizers say the coronavirus crisis is affecting Turkey on multiple levels, and the debate will touch on the economy, politics, society and foreign policy, while also discussing the scope and consequences of the economic crisis Greece’s neighbor is going through, how the domestic balance is formed in Turkey and what the options of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government are.



The debate, which starts at 5 p.m., will be in Greek and broadcast live on ELIAMEP’s website.