Romania lifts export restrictions on wheat, other food products

TAGS: Economy

Romania lifted all export restrictions for wheat and other food products to non-European Union destinations, enforced on April 10, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Thursday.

“There’s a new military decree, Number 9... an assessment was made, there are supplies for domestic consumption: All restrictions under Decree Number 8 are now lifted.”

Agriculture Minister Nechita-Adrian Oros told Reuters that wheat export contracts sealed before April 10 are not halted. [Reuters]

