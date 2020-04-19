The sacrifices the people of Greece are making as a result of lockdown measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus will not be in vain. First and foremost, they are helping to save lives.

On a secondary level, they will leave an important legacy to the Greek state. The benefits we can expect once the crisis is over include a more comprehensive healthcare system, a public administration that provides many more digital services to citizens and is more efficient, and an education system that has adapted to new learning tools.

Greece will not be unarmed as it embarks on its recovery effort. This crisis has shown that leadership and method help bring out a different Greece, one that is about sacrifice and giving.