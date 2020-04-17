Greek police step up lockdown checks over long weekend

Amid expectations that some citizens will attempt to defy movement restrictions over the Easter weekend, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) has intensified inspections for compliance.

Officers recorded 1,738 violations of the public lockdown on Thursday. Most of them (709) were in Attica, followed by 203 in Thessaloniki, 120 in Central Macedonia, 119 in Western Greece and 115 on Crete.

From when the lockdown came into force on March 23 until Thursday night, ELAS recorded a total of 43,730 lockdown violations, issuing a 150-euro fine for each.

Further, ELAS said Thursday that it has recorded a total of 457 violations by businesses operating in contravention of a ban imposed on March 12.

As part of a stricter crackdown over the Easter weekend, a 300-euro fine for unauthorized movement outside the prefecture where one resides is to be extended to also apply within the prefecture.

The extension is to apply from 9 p.m. Friday to midnight on Easter Monday. Police will also be checking that citizens citing number 4 on a list of six reasons for leaving their home – namely to provide help to someone in need – have a valid reason to do so. Offenders will face a 300-euro fine and the removal of their car registration plates, while any passengers will be fined 150 euros.

