The government is considering a gradual easing of restrictions that have been put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus from next month, most likely from May 4, Kathimerini understands.

Although Greece has done well in containing the pandemic, the government doesn’t want to lift the restrictions too soon and potentially undermine the progress it has achieved to date.

But authorities are also mindful of the need to ease the pressure on citizens who have been under lockdown for nearly a month amid fears that tolerance will begin to wane if there is no prospect of any letup over the coming weeks.

It is expected that the first wave of relaxation will involve the opening of small shops, such as clothing and shoe retailers. They will operate subject to strict regulations including social distancing.

Department stores are to remain closed, however, as are beaches and parks, sources indicate.



The reopening of cafes, restaurants and bars will be considered at a later date once the impact of the first phase of relaxing restrictions has been assessed. Once cafes and restaurants do reopen they are expected to do so with fewer tables that won’t be allowed to be closer than a certain distance.

Schools are only expected to reopen for senior high pupils to sit university entry examinations, most probably in June or July. Again, social distancing rules will be applied.

As for the public lockdown, it will likely be eased gradually, though it is unclear when this process might begin. In any case, existing restrictions will stay in place for the elderly and those with chronic illnesses who are more vulnerable to Covid-19.