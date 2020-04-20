Tourism activity to gradually restart from July

The heads of Greece’s five biggest hotel groups have estimated in interviews with Kathimerini that this year’s tourism season will not begin before July.



The signal for the sector will be the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, but this alone won’t be enough. They stress the necessity of Pan-European health protocols that will make tourists feel safe.



Until then, it will be up to domestic tourism to offer some support, which is why the sector is examining which hotel units might open: possibly not all and certainly not all at once.



Hoteliers expressed satisfaction with the government measures, but also called for more tax breaks.