Greece staying the course

A soldier monitors the sea from an islet in the Aegean. As even tighter restrictions on movement have been introduced over the long Orthodox Easter weekend, the country’s navy and coast guard remain on alert on Greece’s sea borders with Turkey. Last month, Greece held firm when its defenses were put to the test by thousands of migrants attempting to cross its land and sea borders from Turkey. So far it is also persevering as its health defenses are put to the test by the Covid-19 pandemic, restoring confidence and hope in the country’s state apparatus. Authorities plan to gradually ease restrictions in May if Greece’s curve continues to flatten.