The offices of Kathimerini and Skai TV and radio were hit with two firebombs early Saturday, but damage was minor.

According to police, four people approached the building, threw the two firebombs and fled.

One of the two firebombs exploded in the courtyard and the other hit a first floor balcony, causing minor damage.

“The attempt at intimidation will fail,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told Skai TV.