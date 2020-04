The Greek Health Ministry on Saturiday announced 11 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,235.

Another two patients died in the hospital, pushing the death toll up to 110.

A total of 68 patients are ihooked to ventilators the ministry said, adding that their average age is 68. On the other hand, 39 patients have laeft intensive care.

The average age of the dead is 74.