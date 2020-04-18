US, Russia applaud Greek pandemic response

The US Ambassador to Greece applauds the Greek Orthodox Church for keeping the faithful away from churches during an important holiday and the Russian government touts Greece's "mature" response to the coronavirus pandemic.

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt has tweeted his "admiration" for the Greek Church's "determination to protect the health and safety" of the faithful while, diplomatically, refraining from mentioning the Greek government's prodding.

I join @SecPompeo in wishing καλό Πάσχα to all Orthodox celebrating Easter. I wish His Beatitude Archbishop Ieronymos a speedy recovery & express admiration for the Greek Church’s determination to protect health & safety of its faithful during #COVID19. https://t.co/Sbes3ipVv0 — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) April 18, 2020

The Russian Embassy has tweeted its best Easter wishes (in Greek), saying that "The Greek Government adopted effective measures and the Greek people shows patience and responsibility in our common goal of fighting with the pandemic."