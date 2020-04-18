NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
US, Russia applaud Greek pandemic response

Coronavirus, Diplomacy

The US Ambassador to Greece applauds the Greek Orthodox Church for keeping the faithful away from churches during an important holiday and the Russian government touts Greece's "mature" response to the coronavirus pandemic.

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt has tweeted his "admiration" for the Greek Church's "determination to protect the health and safety" of the faithful while, diplomatically, refraining from mentioning the Greek government's prodding.

 

The Russian Embassy has tweeted its best Easter wishes (in Greek), saying that "The Greek Government adopted effective measures and the Greek people shows patience and responsibility in our common goal of fighting with the pandemic."

 

