NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greece foils Turkish attempt to push migrant boat its way

TAGS: Migration

Greece's coast guard said Saturday it had prevented an inflatable boat full of migrtants from crossing into its territorial waters.

The boat carrying the migrants was visibly aided and abetted by Turkish vessels, the coast guard said.

Finally, after a while, the Turkish boats accompanied the migrants back to the Turkish boat, without ever crossing into Greek territory.

The incident happened near the island of Lesvos Saturday morning.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 