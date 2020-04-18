Greece foils Turkish attempt to push migrant boat its way
Greece's coast guard said Saturday it had prevented an inflatable boat full of migrtants from crossing into its territorial waters.
The boat carrying the migrants was visibly aided and abetted by Turkish vessels, the coast guard said.
Finally, after a while, the Turkish boats accompanied the migrants back to the Turkish boat, without ever crossing into Greek territory.
The incident happened near the island of Lesvos Saturday morning.