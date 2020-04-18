Elpidophoros of America gives the 'digital light'

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America offered the "digital light" to the mother of all Orthodox Churches, the Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Elpidophoros tweeted the tweet below at 11:45 p.m. Greek (and Istanbul) time to coincide with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew's proclamation.

I fervently pray for a blessed Anastasis (Easter) for all. May we use this moment of isolation to pray as One Body for the health, safety, and recovery of all humanity, as we rejoice in the Resurrection of our Lord. pic.twitter.com/PWI4EnJlwj — Elpidophoros (@Elpidophoros) April 18, 2020

Elpidophoros' aim is for the faithful to promote his tweet on social media by retweeting/like it so as to broaden the experience of the Holy Light, under current circumstances unavailable to almost all the Orthodox faithful.