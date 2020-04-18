NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 

Elpidophoros of America gives the 'digital light'

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America offered the "digital light" to the mother of all Orthodox Churches, the Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Elpidophoros tweeted the tweet below at 11:45 p.m. Greek (and Istanbul) time to coincide with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew's proclamation.

 

