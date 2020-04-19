A unique celebration

It was a celebration of the Resurrection of Christ unlike any other.

With strict measures against the coronavirus pandemic in force, Greeks celebrated from their balconies, holding candles.

“Nothing can scare us anymore. No one can take ut of your lives the joy of God,” said Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos from the capital's Metropolitan church.

“The light of the Resurrection shall light our way until life can return, little by little, to its usual pace. Until then, let us not endanger what made us an example for the whole world. We respect the experts. We submit to the rules. In other words, we turn our agony into a battle,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who faced his own struggle to persuade the Church to respect the experts and submit to the rules.