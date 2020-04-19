President visits border outpost

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou visited a border post Sunday and paid homage to fighters on two different fronts _ the troops guarding Greece's borders and the medical personnel fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“With faith, determination and consistency, we can overcome any danger,” the President said during her visit to Military Outpost 1, at Kastanies in northeastern Greece.

It was this outpost that bore the brunt of resisting Turkey's effort to push tens of thousands of migrants to Greece in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to blackmail the European Union into providing more money and to destabilize Greece.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, Sakellaropoulou expressed her satisfaction and joy that Greece became a positive example on how to fight the spread of the disease. She expressed her wishes for the country to celebrate next years Easter free of fear in an atmosphere of optimism and progress.

It is an established custom for politicians to visit military units during Easter. Under the present circumstances, it was not possible for the President to mingle with soldiers and partake in the customary Easter feast.