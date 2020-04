A 68-year-old woman died in northern Greece on Monday from complications related to Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 114, according to media reports.

The victim was from the northern town of Kastoria and was being treated at the intensive care unit of Papanikolaou Hospital in Thessaloniki.

Reports said she had an underlying illness.

A total of 13 people from Kastoria have died from coronavirus since the start of the epidemic in Greece.