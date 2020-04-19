The starkness and solitude of the lock-down period has given us the gift of time and opportunity to reconsider our mortality, humanity and our contributions to the world in this age of the anthropocene. [Elisavet Moraki]

Last week’s shocking images of hazmat-clad inmates digging mass graves on Hart Island outside of NYC for the city’s homeless, poor and “unclaimed,” has come at a time of the year where Christians throughout the world reflect upon life, death, and rebirth more than usual, as we celebrate Easter. The unceremonious burials of both the unknown and loved ones that have taken center stage in the media stand in sharp juxtaposition to the grieving processes we are used to and the elaborate preparations Christians make each year as we reenact the death of Christ. At Easter, however, Christians are told to mourn the suffering, humiliation and death of Christ, but to be comforted by his resurrection, which gives mankind a second chance at a better, more righteous life. This Easter, many societies will be coming out of lock-downs shortly after the holiday, searching for a silver-lining to Covid-19, and trying to achieve a new sense of normalcy in a very different world. As we do so, the symbolism of Easter including death and life, ends and new beginnings and darkness and light, will be more relevant than it has been for decades, and as the story goes, it is important stay hopeful and not forget the lessons learned along the way.

Raised in the Catholic tradition in the US for the first half of my life and living as a resident of Greece for the past 17 years, my family has been celebrating Easter twice a year, in most cases. Easter has largely been about blending traditions, focusing on the similarities between Catholicism and Orthodoxy, and trying to get everything done in time. The “to-do” list includes wrapping up professional obligations, vacation planning, traveling, shopping, cooking for large numbers of people, painting eggs, cooking sweet breads and cookies, making Easter baskets, sending Easter cards, arranging time with godparents for Easter candles, shoes and toys, sending wishes by phone, facebook and SMS, hosting guests, rushing to and from church where my kids participate in masses, organizing Easter egg hunts, and reading stories about the life of Christ to my kids in between it all.

The Easter of Covid-19 stands in stark contrast to Easters of the past, as religious ceremonies are view on TV, shops and malls are closed, flights ground, and social distancing impacts everything from the Holy light to holiday candles. Easter, and our lives for that matter, have been stripped bare, cleansed and sterilized, in so many ways, forcing us to stay home and reevaluate what we do, and how and why we do it. The grinding-to-a-halt of Easter this year has made it evident to my family that, in our effort to bring ceremony and tradition to the holiday, we have mistaken activity for reverence and wrapped it up in a two-toned bow of socialization and consumption. I imagine our story is not unsimilar to many households in the country.

On Sunday, we will be breaking bread around a smaller, humbler table, having very different discussions than in the past. Not finding pastel-colored egg dye and white eggs to paint is no longer an injustice and inefficiency, but has rather become a reassessment of want and need, and a lecture on global supply chains and overconsumption. Moreover, globalization and protectionism, environmental conservation and development, the strengths and weaknesses of capitalism, communism and socialism, the challenges of multilevel governance systems, and the pros and cons of living in a surveillance state have leapt off the pages of academic tracts and science fiction novels into our daily discussions. Many families seem to be experiencing the same, as they, the media, policy makers and global leadership consider the ordering of the world around us, including transparency, international collaboration, populism, the need for evidence-based decision-making, public health, social welfare, the gig-economy, food security, the cost and value of education, and tourism. This is different, but good, and will hopefully awaken more of the world into active citizenship and encourage us to be part of the assessment of the systems that have been most resilient in handling Covid-19. If handled properly, the public debates will also encourage more informed “buy-in” of the trade-offs that need to be made in to keep people alive and economies functioning.

This story of Easter will remain the same, but our interpretation of it and therefore celebration of it will be different this year. The starkness and solitude of the lock-down period has given us the gift of time and opportunity to reconsider our mortality, humanity and our contributions to the world in this age of the anthropocene. The tragic loss of life throughout the world has exposed the fact that humankind is even more interconnected than once thought, and more capable of charity, solidarity and change than ever imagined. The saddening photos of Hart island earlier this week can also serve as a comfort, because they raised awareness that the mass graves for the poor have been being dug since the19th century, and the public cared. Awareness and sensitization are the first steps towards societal change, and now that the global north is finally standing still at attention, it is in a better position to holistically consider the way we will rebuild our post Covid-19 world. As captured in the promise of Easter, there is hope that darkness will beget light and that this experience will present a path to a better life for all. And that, would make this Easter a truly better and different Easter indeed.

Cheryl Novak is a dual citizen of the USA and Greece and her articles have been published by Thomson Reuters, Forbes, and other media sources inside and outside of Greece.