NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Pregnant asylum seeker tests positive for coronavirus

TAGS: Coronavirus

An asylum seeker living at a Greek refugee facility has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reports said Monday.

The patient, identified as a 28-year-old woman from Somalia who is six months pregnant, lives at a reception facility in Kranidi in the Peloponnese. She was tested during a visit at the Nafplio Hospital on Sunday.

The woman is reportedly asymptomatic and has been placed under quarantine at the facility, a hotel rented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The hotel houses a total of 470 asylum seekers, who all come from sub-Saharan Africa.

The hotel has been place under quarantine since Thursday as a precaution after a female worker tested positive for Covid-19. Reports said the worker has not been at the hotel for 12 days.

Health authorities are tracing all of the people who potentially had been exposed to the virus.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 