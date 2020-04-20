Pregnant asylum seeker tests positive for coronavirus

An asylum seeker living at a Greek refugee facility has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reports said Monday.

The patient, identified as a 28-year-old woman from Somalia who is six months pregnant, lives at a reception facility in Kranidi in the Peloponnese. She was tested during a visit at the Nafplio Hospital on Sunday.



The woman is reportedly asymptomatic and has been placed under quarantine at the facility, a hotel rented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).



The hotel houses a total of 470 asylum seekers, who all come from sub-Saharan Africa.



The hotel has been place under quarantine since Thursday as a precaution after a female worker tested positive for Covid-19. Reports said the worker has not been at the hotel for 12 days.



Health authorities are tracing all of the people who potentially had been exposed to the virus.