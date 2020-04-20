Thessaloniki death brings coronavirus toll to 115

The death of a 74-year-old man at the AHEPA University Hospital in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, took the country’s coronavirus toll to 115 on Monday afternoon.

According to unconfirmed reports, the man had not been suffering from any underlying health issues when he was hospitalized with Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

His death on Monday came a few hours after that of a 68-year-old woman from the northern town of Kastoria, which has lost 13 residents to the virus since the start of the health crisis in late February.

Greece’s toll inched up over the holiday weekend with two deaths confirmed by the Health Ministry on Good Saturday and another three on Easter Sunday, though infections seem to be on the wane, with just 11 new cases reported on Saturday and six on Sunday.