Coronavirus cases rise to 2,245 with death toll edging up to 116

Greek Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras on Monday announced 10 new coronavirus cases, raising the total in the country to 2,245.

Addressing a media conference, Tsiodras added that the death toll has risen to 116 with six more people in hospital passing away. The average age of the dead is 74 years, he said.

Of those being treated in Greek hospitals following infection with Covid-19, 61 are in critical condition, he said. The average age of those in ICUs is 68 years.

Addressing the same briefing, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias thanked Greeks for "the very high level of collective responsibility" they showed over the Easter holidays, noting that there were relatively few offenders.