Hardalias: debate on gradual easing of restrictions has begun

At a media briefing on Monday, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said that a discussion has already begun on the gradual lifting on restrictive measures but did not provide any timeline for such a move, noting that any relaxation would be conducted gradually.

Hardalias thanked Greeks for "the very high level of collective responsibility" they showed over the Easter holidays, noting that police recorded relatively few violations of restrictions on movement that were imposed last month as part of the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added, however, that restrictions on movement would remain in place until at least April 27, stressing that the danger is not yet over.

He added that 10 flights landed in Athens over the past four days, with three of the total passengers testing positive for coronavirus.