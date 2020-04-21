Coronavirus cases continue downward trend in Cyprus

Just five new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Cyprus on Monday, increasing hopes that the island’s health crisis may be edging closer to the finish line.

Monday’s new cases emerged after a bulk of 1,669 coronavirus lab tests were conducted, and brought total cases to 772.

According to the Health Ministry’s daily briefing, the five new Covid-19 cases involve:

Two who tested positive after being tested in the framework of the 20,000 targeted tests being conducted on employees still coming into contact with the public. A sum of 1,171 tests were conducted on Monday, while 9,720 have so far been conducted since the round og targeted tests began on April 11.

Two contacts of other known cases, who emerged after 236 contacts were subjected to tests.

One who got tested for coronavirus at their own initiative.

A positive picture is emerging in the island’s hospitals, which are gradually treating decreasing numbers of coronavirus patients.

According to data valid until 3 p.m. on Monday, the island’s coronavirus centre in Famagusta was treating 16 coronavirus patients, four of which were in the hospital’s ICU.

Three coronavirus patients are on life support in the Limassol General hospital ICU, while the Nicosia General ICU is treating 10 patients.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]