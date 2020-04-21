Τwo more dead from coronavirus, media report

Two more patients infected with Covid-19 died in Greece the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 119, according to press reports on Tuesday.

The first victim is a 75-year-old man with an underlying illness who died in Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital early Monday morning.

The second is a 35-year-old man from the northern city of Thessaloniki who was otherwise healthy.

The official numbers are announced in daily briefings from Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras.

On Monday, Tsiodras announced 10 new coronavirus cases, raising the total in the country to 2,245.