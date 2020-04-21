NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Τwo more dead from coronavirus, media report

TAGS: Coronavirus

Two more patients infected with Covid-19 died in Greece the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 119, according to press reports on Tuesday.

The first victim is a 75-year-old man with an underlying illness who died in Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital early Monday morning.

The second is a 35-year-old man from the northern city of Thessaloniki who was otherwise healthy.

The official numbers are announced in daily briefings from Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras.

On Monday, Tsiodras announced 10 new coronavirus cases, raising the total in the country to 2,245.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 