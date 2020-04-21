Greece condemns Turkey’s drilling intentions in Cyprus’ EEZ

Greece on Tuesday condemned Turkey’s announced intention to continue drilling inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), saying it ignores calls by the international community to respect international law.

In a statement posted Sunday on the Turkish Defense Ministry website, the country said its drill ships - the Fatih and the Yavuz - and research vessels Barbaros and Orucreis were continuing their activities in the eastern Mediterranean, and that the Turkish navy is providing security from both the air and sea.

“This is yet another provocation that ignores appeals by the EU and the international community to respect international law and the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It also confirms, for the umpteenth time, Turkey's destabilizing role, as well as its characterization as the ultimate violator of international law in the region. We remind Turkey that repeating and insisting on illegal behavior does not produce any legal consequences, nor does it create fait accomplis,” it added and expressed solidarity with Cyprus.