150 people test positive for Covid-19 at Kranidi refugee facility

A handout photo made available by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) shows medical personnel carrying out detection tests for Covid-19 to refugees from Somalia and Sudan housed at a hotel in the area of Kranidi, Peloponnese, on Tuesday.

A total of 150 people in an accommodation facility in the town of Kranidi, in southern Greece, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told jousnalists after visiting the site on Tuesday.

Hardalias said 148 of these are refugees, one is an employee, and one is an aid worker. All patients are asymptomatic, he said.

The facility, a hotel rented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), hosts some 470 migrants and refugees who all come from sub-Saharan Africa.

Health authorities tested all the residents and staff on Monday after a pregnant woman from Somalia living in the hotel tested positive during a visit at the Nafplio Hospital on Sunday.

The 28-year-old woman is reportedly asymptomatic and was placed under quarantine at the facility.

Healthcare workers also tested employees at the local clinic in Kranidi and IOM staff.

The hotel had already been placed under quarantine since last Thursday (April 16), after a female worker tested positive for Covid-19. Reports said the worker had not been at the hotel for 12 days.