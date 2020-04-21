Ten arrested in Chios migrant camp violence

Photo: politischios.gr

A total of 10 asylum seekers were arrested and six more are wanted by Greek authorities in connection with the violence that broke out at a hotspot on the island of Chios on Saturday (April 18).

According to the case file, 16 people are facing charges of arson, breach of the peace, causing damages, violence against employees and attempt to cause bodily harm, as well as violation of laws on weapons.

The violence at the VIAL camp was triggered by a false rumour that a resident of the camp died from Covid-19.

According to media reports, a group of refugees pelted stones against police officers, burned two cars, two tents, a food truck and some housing containers. Police responded with tear gas.

The fire service was also called in to put out the flames.

Last Thursday (April 16), a 47-year-old woman from Iraq was transferred to the island’s hospital where she was treated for an unspecified illness and fever.

The woman tested negative for coronavirus and eventually returned to the camp but on Saturday evening she was transferred back to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.