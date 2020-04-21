Police to probe video showing abuse of migrant

A prosecutor in the northern city of Thessaloniki ordered an investigation into a video showing a soccer fan forcing a migrant to cross himself and repeat religious prayers in Greek.

The investigation will be carried out by the city’s racial violence police unit. Officers want to identify the migrant to get his statement on the incident and locate the suspect.

The video, which has circulated in social media, shows a Greek man dressed in black telling a migrant man to cross himself and repeat several times the phrase, “Virgin Mary and Jesus please keep me and my family safe.” The victim is threatened when he gets the words wrong.

The suspect is also heard telling the migrant to repeat the sentence, “I will never believe in Allah again,” while looking at the church.