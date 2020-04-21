Greece’s death toll from coronavirus rises to 120 after 101-year-old patient dies

The death of a 101-year-old woman at Sotiria Hospital in Athens took Greece’s coronavirus toll to 120 on Tuesday afternoon.



The woman, who had been suffering from underlying health issues when she was hospitalized with Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, had been admitted to hospital from a nursing home in Nea Makri east of the capital.



Two more patients, aged 35 and 75, died of the virus on Tuesday.



An official update will be provided by health authorities at 6 p.m.



Meanwhile on Tuesday, the heads of the country’s pandemic response effort visited a refugee shelter at Kranidi in the Peloponnese after authorities confirmed a high number of Covid-19 infections at the site.

The shelter, which houses 470 asylum seekers, was placed in quarantine Monday after a pregnant resident tested positive for the virus during a hospital visit in nearby Nafplio.

Media reports said that some 150 asylum seekers had since tested positive.