Coronavirus cases rise to 2,401 with death toll edging up to 121

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday announced 156 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total nationwide to 2,401.

He said 150 of these cases were registered among the residents of a refugee shelter in Kranidi, in the Peloponnese.

Another five infected people died, Tsiodras said, pushing the death toll 121.

The number of coronavirus patients treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) stood at 59, he said, adding that 46 people had left ICU.

Tsiodras said Greek authorities have so far carried out a total of 55,666 tests.