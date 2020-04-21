NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek citizens to be repatriated from Cairo

TAGS: Coronavirus

A special flight to repatriate Greek citizens from Egypt will take place on Friday, April 24.

The Air Cairo flight will take off from Cairo with Greek citizens from Cairo, Alexandria and other parts of Egypt who have submitted requests to Greece’s general consulates in the two major Egyptian cities.
 

