Greek citizens to be repatriated from Cairo
The Air Cairo flight will take off from Cairo with Greek citizens from Cairo, Alexandria and other parts of Egypt who have submitted requests to Greece’s general consulates in the two major Egyptian cities.
A special flight to repatriate Greek citizens from Egypt will take place on Friday, April 24.
