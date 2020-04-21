Online debate on privacy and personal data
Online
The Ekyklos think tank is organizing an online public debate titled “Privacy and Personal Data at the Time of Coronavirus,” featuring the president of the European Court of Human Rights, Linos-Alexandre Sicilianos.
The debate will be screened live on Youtube, Facebook and ekyklos.gr on Thursday from 7 p.m.