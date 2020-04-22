The debate over the retroactive pension claims has surged in intensity again at a time when the country’s judicial system is in limbo. It is as if it is believed that the ongoing speculation could influence the judgment of the court.

The untimely manner in which the issue has resurfaced is totally at odds with the new economic reality. In fact, even the social security law that was passed in Parliament just two months ago has been overtaken by recent developments.

The debate is being carried out as if the real economy were not in a coma.