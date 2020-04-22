In a bid to clear the backlog that has accumulated due to the shutdown of the country’s court system and in anticipation of the easing of the lockdown next month, the government has drafted legislation for a mass write-off of cases that are considered less serious crimes and for which the law provides for sentences of up to one year in prison.

At the same time Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras has already announced that there will be an extension of the judicial year and a reduction of holidays for the judiciary.

The courts, accordingly, will be open throughout July and will close only in August. The judicial year will begin on September 1 and not on September 15 as in previous years.

Tsiaras has also reportedly contacted the leadership of the judiciary and the heads of the major courts so that the judges can continue to issue decisions despite the restrictive measures.