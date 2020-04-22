Blood donation drive gets under way at OAKA

A blood donation drive being coordinated by the government, a charity and a hospital in a bid to respond to the heightened need for blood due to the coronavirus pandemic got under way at the Athens Olympic Stadium (OAKA) in Maroussi, northern Athens, on Tuesday.

The drive, which is to continue on Wednesday, is an initiative of the General Secretariat for Sports in cooperation with the Health Ministry, the Hamogelo tou Paidiou (Child’s Smile) charity and the capital’s Laiko general hospital.

The drive was backed by several local municipalities that lobbied to boost social solidarity and increase blood donations.