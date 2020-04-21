Hundreds to be moved out of Moria camp on Lesvos

As part of the government’s plans to ease pressure at overcrowded migrant reception centers on the eastern Aegean islands, some 1,500 residents of the notoriously cramped Moria camp on Lesvos are to be transferred to the mainland on Saturday.

The migrants will be the first out of a total of 2,380 members of vulnerable groups who are to be moved out of island camps over the next two weeks.

Gianluca Rocco, head of the International Organization for Migration’s Greek chapter, which is arranging for the migrants’ accommodation, told Kathimerini that reducing overcrowding on the islands “is more urgent than ever” amid the current pandemic.

Separately, police on Chios detained 10 migrants over a riot at the Vial reception center on Saturday night after the death of a 47-year-old Iraqi woman. She was hospitalized on Thursday with a fever but tested negative for Covid-19.