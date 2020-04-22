A different kind of Easter Vigil

Six doctors and four nurses – all the staff on duty in the Covid-19 department of the Sotiria Hospital in Athens on Easter Saturday evening – sing hymns of the Resurrection outside the rooms of 14 patients being treated for the coronavirus. After singing for 20 minutes, they left Easter eggs on the windowsills of the rooms, as well as handmade greeting cards created by medical student Anna Karagiannakou, one of the dozens of volunteers who have been offering their services at the hospital in recent days.