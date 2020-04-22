Crete hit by 4.4-magnitude quake

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 shook Greece’s island of Crete on Wednesday. No damage or injuries were reported.

The University of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake had an epicenter 8 kilometers east of Sitia, a port town at the island’s Lasithi region, and occurred at 9.05 a.m. local time. Its depth was 19.4 kilometers.

Greece is one of the world’s most seismically active areas. But while earthquakes are common in Greece, fatalities and major damage are rare.