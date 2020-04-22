NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Health, migration ministers discuss measures for migrant camps

TAGS: Migration, Health, Coronavirus

Greece’s health and migration ministers were meeting Wednesday to discuss protective measures to keep the novel coronavirus from spreading in the country’s migrant camps.

The meeting between Vassilis Kikilas and Notis Mitarakis at the Health Ministry was being attended by the government's chief scientific adviser on the coronavirus, Sotiris Tsiodras, and other officials.

There are concerns about outbreaks in the migrant community after 150 people in a hotel hosting migrants in Kranidi in the Peloponnese tested positive for Covid-19.

In comments made during a visit at the Kranidi facility Wednesday, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias was optimistic about the authorities’ ability to contain the spread saying that “the measures introduced [by the government] are being fully implemented.”

Human Rights Watch (HRW), a US-based non-profit, warned Wednesday that Greek authorities have not done enough to address the acute overcrowding and lack of health care, access to adequate water, sanitation, and hygiene products to stem the spread of Covid-19 in migrant camps.

